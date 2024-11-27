Frank Lampard is on the verge of becoming the new Coventry City manager, according to reports.

After a spell on the sidelines, Lampard, 46, is set to sign on as the Championship side’s new gaffer following the departure of Mark Robins, who spent seven years at the helm.

Having previously managed Derby County, Lampard is no stranger to the second tier of English football, and according to Sky Sports has reached an agreement with Coventry. He also reportedly plans to bring his own backroom staff on board to the Building Society Arena.

Lampard is a well-known figure in English football, and a legend of the game in his own right. But how much do you really know about the man himself?

Frank Lampard was part of England’s “golden generation” - playing alongside the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney. | Getty Images

Playing career

In 1994, Frank Lampard began his career with West Ham United, joining the youth team under the watchful eye of assistant manager and father, Frank Sr. After a brief loan to Swansea, he made his full senior debut in 1996 - ironically, against Coventry City.

By 1997 he was a first-team regular, and played a total of 179 games for the Hammers, scoring 33 goals in the process. But in the engine room of the midfield, he also set up his teammates - with 17 assists.

Stardom beckoned, and in 2001 Lampard moved to Chelsea for £11m. It was here that he skyrocketed to fame, becoming a mainstay in the squad for more than a decade, earning a regular place in the England squad and scoring more than 200 goals for his club.

Lampard made a staggering 648 appearances for the Blues, winning back-to-back Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups and four FA Cups in the process. He was also named as the Ballon d’Or runner-up and came second in the vote for FIFA World Player of the Year.

At the end of his contract in 2014, Lampard moved on to New York City FC in the MLS, which is owned by the same people as Manchester City. So when the MLS reached its off-season, Lampard moved to the Premier League giants, and even scored the winning goal for them in a match against Chelsea. He retired in 2017, after turning down several offers from prospective clubs.

Manager career

After retiring from professional football, Lampard became Chelsea’s youth coach in 2017, before getting his first senior gig as Derby County boss in the summer of 2018. In 57 games for the Rams, he made a name for himself and soon returned to Stamford Bridge to become the Blues’ manager.

Lampard managed Chelsea for 84 games, seeing the club through a transfer ban period where they could not sign any players. Lampard’s solution was to bring a lot of players up from the academy, and saw healthy success in the Premier League before things turned sour.

A brief spell at Everton followed, with little fanfare, before taking 11 games as Chelsea’s caretaker manager in 2023.

Family and marriage

Lampard has two sisters - Natalie and Claire, and comes from a family of footballers. As previously mentioned, his father was a coach at West Ham, having previously played for the Hammers.

What some fans might not know is that Frank Lampard is related to Jamie Redknapp. The two are cousins, with legendary manager Harry Redknapp being Lampard’s uncle.

With his former fiancee, Elen Rivas, Lampard had two children. The pair separated in 2009, and later the footballer started dating TV presenter Christine Bleakley. He and Christine tied the knot in December 2015, and also have two children together.

Net worth

Having earned a mega salary during his time at Chelsea, and even at New York City FC, Lampard avoided the trap other footballers fall into of spending it all and winding up broke.

Instead, he has been smart with his money, and according to Celebrity Net Worth has a value of around $90m. Ironically, this puts him on level footing with fellow England midfielder Steven Gerrard; the two were heavily compared throughout their playing days, both being box-to-box midfielders are the crucial cog for their respective clubs.