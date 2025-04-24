Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birmingham City will make an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship after suffering relegation on the final day of last season.

The Birmingham team have been promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship. The Blues suffered relegation on the final day of the Championship last season, returning to League One for the first time in 29 years.

But they will be back in the second tier of English football next season after winning 2-1 away at Peterborough. Goals from Alfie May and Taylor Gardner-Hickman earned an immediate return to the Championship.

Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies said: “They've been amazing. We've put a team together from scratch, really - there were six or seven who stayed, but there were 17 new players. I coach them but I don't overbear them, I let them gel and they've come together so well. They get on well, they've got a great spirit, but we signed good characters.”

Birmingham City will make an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship after suffering relegation on the final day of last season. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Birmingham travel to Stevenage tonight and have records in their sights. They could also eclipse Doncaster’s 1946-47 record of 33 league wins in a season.

The American owner, Knighthead Capital Management, fronted by Tom Wagner, is behind the rapid renaissance of the club. He said: “I will not rest until we are the most powerful revenue-generating club in the Championship by a wide margin. There’s only one place to go: our ultimate ambition is the Premier League.”

We asked ChatGPT how Birmingham City are likely to fare in the Championship next season. It said: “AI predictions suggest Birmingham City will finish in the upper mid-table, with potential to challenge for playoff spots. An AI-generated prediction by The Portsmouth News places Birmingham City in the upper mid-table, suggesting a solid return to the Championship without immediate promotion or relegation concerns .

“Additionally, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan predicts that both Birmingham City and Wrexham could reach the Premier League within the next two to three seasons, citing their current success and financial backing. Birmingham City's recent trajectory suggests they are well-equipped to not only establish themselves but also to contend for top positions in the league. Their blend of strategic management, solid investment, and fan support will be crucial in determining their success in the upcoming season.”