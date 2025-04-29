Could a mass power outage happen in the UK? How likely is it we could get a blackout like Spain and Portugal - AI shares realistic outcomes
Lights flickered back to life across most of Spain and Portugal after a massive blackout hit the Iberian peninsula, stranding passengers in trains and elevators while millions lost phone and internet coverage. As of Tuesday morning, both Spain and Portugal reported power supplies almost back to normal with the network stabilised after the largest power cut in Europe’s recent history.
On Monday night, many went to bed in darkness, while others posted videos online celebrating the gradual return of power after many hours off-grid. Despite the energy back on this morning, the disruption is likely to remain for a bit longer, as trains and planes are out of position and other processes are disrupted.
NationalWorld asked ChatGPT ‘could a mass power outage happen in the UK’. It responded: “Yes, a mass power outage could happen in the UK, though it's rare due to the country’s robust and well-regulated energy infrastructure. However, there are scenarios where it’s possible”.
Listed below are the scenarios that could cause a mass power outage in the UK, according to ChatGPT.
Extreme Weather
Severe storms, flooding, or heatwaves could damage critical infrastructure. For example:
- Storm Arwen in 2021 caused widespread outages in northern England and Scotland.
- Heavy snow or wind can knock out overhead power lines.
Grid Imbalance
If electricity demand outstrips supply, or if generation suddenly drops (e.g. due to a power station failure), the National Grid may implement rolling blackouts to stabilize the system.
Cyberattacks or Sabotage
Though unlikely, attacks targeting energy infrastructure could cause disruptions. The UK has contingency plans for this, but it's a growing concern.
Gas Supply Issues
Since a significant portion of UK electricity is generated from natural gas, any disruption to gas imports (e.g. from Norway or via LNG terminals) could strain electricity supply.
Equipment Failure or Accidents
Localised or regional blackouts could occur due to transformer fires, grid equipment faults, or substation failures.
EU Energy Market Interdependence
Post-Brexit, the UK still trades electricity with EU countries via interconnectors. Any disruption in this cross-border energy flow could increase the risk during high-demand periods. The UK government and National Grid have detailed contingency plans (like the Electricity Supply Emergency Code or “rota disconnections”) for worst-case scenarios, but these would only be used in extreme circumstances.
When NationalWorld asked how likely it is that the UK will experience a huge blackout, ChatGPT said: “The likelihood of the UK experiencing a huge, nationwide blackout is very low, but not zero. A huge UK blackout is highly unlikely under current conditions. The grid is among the most reliable in Europe, but energy security depends on continued investment, planning, and adaptability—especially as the system transitions to more renewables.”
