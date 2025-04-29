Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flights are cancelled to and from Lisbon Airport after a power outage hit Portugal.

Arriving and departing flights are cancelled from Lisbon Airport today (Tuesday 29 April) causing travel chaos for holidaymakers. For example a 1pm flight from Gatwick to Lisbon has been cancelled as well as a 13:45 flight from Brussels.

Departing flights to the likes of Brussels and Dubai have also been cancelled. It is advised to check with your airline regarding the status of your flight and keep up to date with the airport’s website.

A warning on Lisbon Airport’s website reads: “A general power cut may cause operation constraints. Contact your airline before heading to the airport.”

This morning, those at the airport have warned of the situation. One user said on X: “Lisbon Airport arrival board is showing most flights delayed, but it’s working.”

Another posted: “Lisbon Airport is still not fully operational. Flights from Paris and other cities are not confirmed.” Last night there were reports of passengers “stranded” at the airport.

Lisbon Airport seemed to have experienced the most significant disruption so yesterday. As of 13:45 yesterday 32 cancelled arrival flights were logged and there were four diversions.

Lisbon, Madrid and Barcelona saw the highest number of flight cancellations. On a national level, Portugal has seen a total of 113 cancellations, and Spain has seen a total of 81 cancellations.

David Gleave, an aviation investigator, told the BBC any interruption to power supplies at airports would not affect air traffic control as "a battery will kick in a maximum of a second later, so airplanes are safe". He added: "From then on, a diesel-powered generator will keep power running so air traffic control can function”.

Enaire, Spain's air navigation organisation, confirmed that a back-up generator had meant air traffic management operations were continuing to run from its five control centres. While some flights are running as normal, the issues impacted the roads and public transport is likely to be a problem for travellers trying to get to airports. Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente said it was not likely that medium and long-distance trains would resume normal service on Monday.