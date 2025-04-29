Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In its latest update, Spanish power operator Red Electrica says "99.95% of demand restored" and work is still ongoing to get it back to 100%.

Spain’s transport minister has given an update after widespread disruption led to trains being cancelled and even evacuated in some regions. A number of train lines are cancelled until further notice, mainly affecting commuter trains in places like Bilbao, Cadiz, Seville, Zaragoza, Vigo and San Sebastian.

Commuter services in Madrid and Valencia are returning to normal but with “reduced services”. For long-distance trains, services from Madrid to Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, Santander, Granada and the Basque Country are “progressively returning to normal”.

However, trains from Madrid to Huelva, Cadiz, Salamanca, Badajoz and Galicia remain cancelled until further notice. The Madrid Metro has now fully reopened except for Line 7A, which connects the north of the city to the east via Atletico Madrid’s stadium.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Isabel Díaz Ayuso also says that 80% of trains will "run during a normal morning rush hour". All public city buses and intercity train lines are running as normal and will be free all day, she said. She added: "The region's six transport interchanges remain open as usual."

As for flights, there are under 500 cancellations across Spain and Portugal. Transport journalist Simon Calder told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Breakfast that many people who were due to fly from Spain and Portugal to the UK couldn’t get to the airport because of severe transport chaos on the ground.

He added that while some airlines are allowing travellers to postpone their journeys, “other airlines not being necessarily so generous”. He said: “If you’re travelling today – you can hopefully expect things to go ahead ok. There are a few residual problems [airline delays] but you should get to where you’re going.”

A number of departing and arriving flights are cancelled today from Spanish airports due to the knock-on effect from yesterday. It is advised to check with your airline regarding the status of your flight.

Spain's King Felipe is set to chair a national security meeting later to find out what caused the power cut, local media reports. A state of emergency is still in place across Spain, and regions including Madrid, Andalusia and Extremadura have asked the central government to take charge of public order