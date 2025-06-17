EasyJet cabin crew in Spain are set to walk out for three days this month, potentially affecting hundreds of holidays.

The Unión Sindical Obrera, (USO) the Spanish trade union, has confirmed that the strike will take place from June 25. It will also affect passengers flying on June 26 and June 27 as well, with the strike taking place over the three days.

Around 657 members of cabin crew will join the strike, affecting 21 aircraft. Spanish airports in Barcelona, ​​Alicante, Malaga, and Majorca will be affected.

The walkout is due to demands for higher wages. An easyJet spokesperson told NationalWorld: “easyJet has been advised of strike action by its Spain based cabin crew union at its Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante and Palma bases on 25, 26 and 27 June. We currently plan to operate our full schedule as normal and would like to reassure customers that we will do all possible to minimise the impact of any action.”

The strike is likely to affect hundreds of Brits heading to Spain this month if it goes ahead. With as many as 235 passengers onboard each easyJet flight, this could mean thousands are affected.

EasyJet says it will try to “minimise the impact” but has not guaranteed flights will not be cancelled. A meeting between USO and Spanish arbitration service (SIMA) is taking place tomorrow in an attempt to meet an agreement.