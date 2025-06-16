An easyJet flight from Cyprus to Bristol Airport was forced to emergency land in Turkey after a 'smoke smell' in the cabin.

The plane was travelling from Cyprus to Bristol Airport but diverted to Izmir on Sunday (15 June), landing just an hour and 20 minutes after take-off. The Airbus A320 had taken off from Paphos and was cruising at around 36,000ft when the alarm was raised about smoke on board.

According to information from AirLive, the plane “suddenly turned around to the west of Turkey and started its descent”. The pilot made the emergency decision to divert and land in Turkey.

An easyJet spokesperson confirmed the flight from Paphos to Bristol was diverted to Izmir due to a technical issue that led to a smell of smoke on board. They said the aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency services as a precaution.

Passengers disembarked normally and were given hotel accommodation and meals, the spokesperson added. A replacement aircraft will complete the journey to Bristol later today, the said.

A statement from easyJet said: “We can confirm that flight EZY2902 from Paphos to Bristol diverted to Izmir due to a technical issue which resulted in a smoke smell onboard. The aircraft landed safely in Izmir and was met by emergency services as a routine and precautionary measure only. All passengers disembarked as normal into the terminal and were provided with hotel accommodation and meals where required. Passengers will continue to Bristol on a replacement aircraft later today.

"The safety of our customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines. We would like to thank customers for their understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”