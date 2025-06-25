KLM strike Amsterdam: Airline warns flights will be cancelled as ground staff to strike at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

25th Jun 2025
KLM ground staff will go on a 24-hour strike this weekend, causing flights to potentially be cancelled.

KLM ground staff are striking on June 28 in support of their pay claim because talks with the employers have stalled, unions FNV and CBV said on Tuesday. The unions say workers are “livid” because the airline is not contemplating any pay rise at all. The FNV is also demanded higher compensation for employers who do hard physical labour.

The Dutch flag carrier said in a letter to the unions the strike is “totally disproportionate” and damaging to the company, particularly “given the current difficult financial situation” facing the company. The airline has not ruled out legal action if the strike goes ahead.

KLM ground staff will go on a 24-hour strike this weekend, causing flights to potentially be cancelled. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
The strike will start at 2 am on Saturday June 28 and end at 2 am on Sunday. KLM expects some flights to be cancelled if the strike goes ahead. The FNV said further strike action may follow.

The workers will go on strike at Schiphol Plaza 0 the bustling central hub of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. KLM has warned passengers that flights on this day could face delays or cancellations due to the strike. The airline is still making preparations for passengers in the event that the strike does go ahead.

