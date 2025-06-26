Dubai-based carrier flydubai will resume its full flight schedule next week as more airspace reopens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubai-based carrier flydubai said it will resume operations to the Syrian capital from June 26, 2025. Flights to Damascus will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

This move comes as more airspace in the region reopens and restrictions are lifted. The carrier plans to resume its full schedule across the network from July 1, following the completion of all necessary assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This remains a developing situation, and both flight and network planning are continuously reviewed, with flydubai operating within approved international air corridors and adjusting frequencies as required,” the airline said. Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said: “We continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our flight schedule accordingly. Our agility and preparedness have enabled us to act quickly during challenging times, while adhering to the highest operational standards and always prioritising the safety of our crew and passengers.

Dubai-based carrier flydubai will resume its full flight schedule next week as more airspace reopens. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“We are pleased to see our operations resuming and look forward to the return of services to the remaining affected markets soon”. Iran had closed its airspace since June 13 after Israel launched a major bombing campaign that prompted Iran to retaliate with waves of missile strikes.

It caused a wave of flight cancellations, delays and disruptions across the Middle East. Iran on Wednesday reopened the airspace over the country's east following a ceasefire with Israel that ended 12 days of fighting. This means airlines will be able to resume flight operations.