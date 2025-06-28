The Foreign Office has issued new advice to travellers jetting off to Dubai amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Travel in the Middle East region was put into question after Israel launched rockets into Iran two weeks ago, with retaliatory strikes from Iran reaching Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities shortly after. Popular destinations such as Dubai and Riyadh, which are placed in between the two warring countries, were impacted, with tourists advised to take care and remain vigilant.

Israel and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement amid volatile relations earlier this week following intervention from US President Donald Trump. But what does this mean for those about to jet off to Dubai?

Here’s everything the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said that travel to Dubai.

Is is safe to travel to Dubai?

Previously the FCDO warned tourist of “a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts” in the United Arab Emirates as a result of strikes in Israel, Iran and the targeting of a US military base in Qatar.

A new update has been issued in light of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. The FDCO has said: “Following hostilities in the region, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran began on 24 June.

“You should:

stay up to date with events in the region

check for any transport disruption that may still be occurring

monitor local and international media for the latest information

read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad

follow the instructions of local authorities”

Additionally, the FCDO has said that while “no travel can be guaranteed safe”, there is currently no advisory warning against traveling to United Arab Emirates, including the capital Dubai.

The FCDO has also issued advice around possible terrorist attacks, saying on its safety and security section of its United Arab Emirates page: “Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals. Terrorists continue to issue statements threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region. These include references to attacks on western interests, including against UK citizens.”

While there is no specific threat or critical concern at the time of writing, targeted locations may include places such as residential compounds, transportation hubs, crowded places, shopping centres, hotels, beaches or places of worship. The FCDO added: “Maintain a high level of security awareness, particularly in public places and at public events.”