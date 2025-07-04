Nearly 300,000 air passengers have had their plans ruined after 1,500 flights were cancelled over two days due to a strike by French air traffic controllers.

Ryanair said 70,000 fliers were impacted after it cancelled 468 services over the two days. British Airways was trying to use larger aircraft to try to mitigate disruption, while Air France and Lufthansa both had to reduce their flight schedule for the two days.

Some 40 per cent of flights at airports in Paris were cancelled today on the eve of the start of the European summer holidays, one of the year's busiest travel periods. The strike by two French unions, which is in protest against alleged understaffing and 'toxic management', has had a significant impact on flights across western Europe.

Ryanair said the strikes were affecting flights to and from France, but also flights over the country to destinations such as the UK, Greece, Spain and Ireland. Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said: “Once again on Thursday and Friday of this week, over 400 Ryanair flights and more than 70,000 Ryanair passengers and their families will have their travel plans disrupted by a tiny number of French air traffic controllers, engaging in recreational strikes.

“Over 350 of these are overflights, which could and should be protected by the EU Commission. The bizarre justification for this week's ATC strike is their objection to 'short staffing'. Every year they find something new to strike about.”

The strike took place yesterday and will conclude today (Friday 4 July). You can check the online arrival/departure board on the airport’s website to see the potential impact on the day of travel, or contact your airline to see the status of your travel plans.

Currently, strike motions have not been filed for any other days this summer. Air traffic controllers must give at least 48-hours notice of their intention to strike.