Ryanair has warned of 170 flight cancellations, disrupting travel for more than 30,000 passengers.

The budget airline announced its decision to cancel flights after a plea by French authorities for airlines to reduce flights at Paris airports by 40% on Friday due to an air traffic control strike. The industrial action is set to begin later on Thursday and is expected to affect all flights using French airspace, leading to wider cancellations and delays.

Ryanair said its cancellations, covering both days, would hit services to and from France, and also flights over the country to destinations such as the UK, Greece, Spain and Ireland. Group chief executive Michael O'Leary has campaigned for a European Union-led shake-up of air traffic control services in a bid to prevent such disruptive strikes, which have proved common in recent years.

He described the latest action as "recreational". He said: "Once again, European families are held to ransom by French air traffic controllers going on strike.

“It is not acceptable that overflights over French airspace en route to their destination are being cancelled/delayed as a result of yet another French ATC strike. It makes no sense and is abundantly unfair on EU passengers and families going on holidays."

Ryanair is demanding the EU ensure that air traffic services are fully staffed for the first wave of daily departures, as well as to protect overflights during national strikes. It comes as easyJet and Air France have already cancelled 187 flights between them today and French regional airline Air France Hop (HOP!) has cancelled 60 flights. This means potentially that around 50,000 people could be affected.

The strike comes on the eve of the school summer holidays in France, when air traffic peaks. These dates are some of the busiest of the year, according to DGAC, as many head off on their summer break.

The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) has asked for a reduction in airport capacity across the country, meaning airlines will have to cancel flights. The UNSA-ICNA union - the second largest union for air traffic controllers in France - is calling for increased staffing levels and a pay rise.