More than 200 flights have been cancelled as air traffic control workers go on strike in France.

The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) has asked for a reduction in airport capacity across the country, meaning airlines will have to cancel flights. The UNSA-ICNA union - the second largest union for air traffic controllers in France - is calling for increased staffing levels and a pay rise.

It comes on the eve of the school summer holidays in France, when air traffic peaks. These dates are some of the busiest of the year, according to DGAC, as many head off on their summer break.

On Thursday 3 July, over half of all flights to and from Nice airport will be cancelled. More than half at Bastia and Calvi airports on the French island of Corsica will also need to be cancelled by airlines.

At Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Ajaccio and Figari, DGAC has asked airlines to reduce flights by 30 per cent. And 25 per cent of flights to and from Paris's airports - Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Paris Beauvais - will also be cancelled.

"Despite these preventative measures, disturbances and significant delays are to be expected at all French airports," DGAC said. It added that passengers should check the status of their journey with their airline before leaving for the airport and change their travel dates if they are able to.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has issued a warning to travellers in light of the strikes. A spokesperson for FCDO said: “There can be frequent industrial action across France. This can lead to disruption and delays on roads and public transport.

“If you’re due to travel to or within France, monitor the media, check your operator’s advice and follow the advice of the authorities. On 3 and 4 July, planned industrial action by air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt flights to and from airports across France. Check your operator’s advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights.”