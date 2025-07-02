The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for France as holidaymakers should “expect” flights to be “disrupted”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new warning was issued on 2 July ahead of a planned strike set to affect flights at airports in France. The warning reads: There can be frequent industrial action across France. This can lead to disruption and delays on roads and public transport. If you’re due to travel to or within France, monitor the media, check your operator’s advice and follow the advice of the authorities.

“On 3 and 4 July, planned industrial action by air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt flights to and from airports across France. Check your operator’s advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The French civil aviation agency said on Tuesday it had asked airlines to reduce flights at Paris' airports by 25% on July 3 following notification of a strike by air traffic controllers. The agency said it had also asked airlines to reduce flights from Nice, Bastia and Calvi by 50% and from Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Ajaccio and Figari by 30%.

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for France as holidaymakers should “expect” flights to be “disrupted”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"Despite these preventative measures, disturbances and significant delays are to be expected at all French airports," the agency said, adding that passengers should change their flights if they are able to do so. Half of flights in Nice and Corsica, and a quarter in Paris are cancelled on July 3. Disruption is also expected on July 4 just before the French school holidays begin.

UNSA-ICNA is France’s second-largest air traffic controllers’ union. It has filed a strike notice for Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4, 2025.

The chosen dates are just before the start of the summer holidays. The union denounces “toxic management” and “failure in project management” within France air traffic control.