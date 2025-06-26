Air traffic control workers in France could go on strike at the start of the busy summer season.

UNSA-ICNA is France’s second-largest air traffic controllers’ union. Earlier this week, it has filed a strike notice for Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4, 2025.

The chosen dates are just before the start of the summer holidays. The union denounces “toxic management” and “failure in project management” within France air traffic control.

The union lashes out at the DGAC (General Directorate of Civil Aviation) for “failing to modernize the tools that are essential for air traffic controllers, even though it keeps promising that all means are being put in place.” The union cites repeated major breakdowns (as recently as last May at Paris-Orly airport), despite “weeks of repeated alerts.”

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) “deeply” regrets the choice of dates. The air traffic controllers strike dates correspond to the busiest days of the year, due to the numerous departures for vacations during this period.

The DGAC announced that a meeting is scheduled with the UNSA-ICNA union. It will “explore solutions to avoid a mobilization with severe consequences for users and players in air transport.”

In France, air traffic controllers must submit a strike notice at least five days in advance. This is in accordance with the 1984 law governing the right to strike in the public service.

During this period, the administration can attempt conciliation. The DGAC can also impose a minimum service. Such a minimum service often results in a traffic reduction of 50 to 70% of air movements. If no agreement is reached, passengers should however expect extremely severe disruptions to air traffic on July 3 and 4.