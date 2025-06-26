KLM ground staff had scheduled a strike to take place on Saturday 28 June - but is it still going ahead?

The District Court of North Holland has prohibited the planned 24-hour strike by KLM ground staff scheduled for Saturday, 28 June. The court sided with KLM and Schiphol Airport, which argued that the strike posed unacceptable safety risks.

Citing the recent NATO summit, the court concluded that there would be insufficient parking for arriving aircraft, large numbers of waiting passengers in both terminals and aircraft, and many stranded transfer passengers in secure zones. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee also stated it was not adequately prepared for the disruption, adding weight to the court’s decision.

The strike had been called by trade unions CNV and FNV following a breakdown in collective labour agreement talks with KLM. While negotiations with other unions are ongoing, CNV and FNV announced a full-day strike in protest over stalled wage discussions. KLM, however, contends that employee wages have already increased between 25% and 40% since 2019 and that further wage hikes are not sustainable under current financial conditions. The airline warned that a strike would significantly harm passengers and the company’s post-pandemic recovery.

The Dutch flag carrier has previously said in a letter to the unions the strike is “totally disproportionate” and damaging to the company, particularly “given the current difficult financial situation” facing the company. KLM warned passengers that flights on this day could face delays or cancellations due to the strike.

KLM welcomed the court’s decision, calling the blocked strike “good for our passengers and the company.” Miriam Kartman, KLM’s Chief People Officer, added that the court’s ruling does not resolve the underlying labour issues: “We want to continue discussions with all unions to find fair and sustainable solutions.”