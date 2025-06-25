An abandoned airport in the UK, which has been dormant for a decade, is poised to make a return.

It is set to offer budget flights to some of Europe's prime destinations. Manston Airport in Kent, a former Royal Air Force base, renowned for its significant role in both World Wars, is currently undergoing a substantial refurbishment and is slated to reopen in 2028.

Initially, the revived airport will focus on cargo operations, but there are plans to introduce passenger services. Tony Freudmann, main board director at controlling airport company RiverOak Strategic Partners, expressed optimism about the reintroduction of passenger services to the BBC, stating they have plans to attract short-haul carriers to popular European destinations.

The refurbishment of Manston is projected to cost an eye-watering £500million, including new terminals and upgraded runways. The airport boasts a single runway that is 2,748 meters long and notably wide at 60 meters, designed to accommodate emergency landings for Concorde and the Space Shuttle.

If the cargo side of the operation proves successful, passenger routes to countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, Cyprus and Malta could be introduced. It was reported three years ago that the airport's owners were in discussions with budget airlines including Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air, reports the Mirror, reports Nottinghamshire Live.

Mr Freudmann told Kent Online: "Looking at the way the passenger market is going, we are confident we can persuade one or more low-cost carriers to base their planes here. It does not work for us if they fly in just once a day because that is not economic. If they base three or four planes at Manston, we will have rotations three or four times a day, as they have at Southend.

"That will cover our costs and bring passenger footfall through the terminal all day and every day. We will reinstate the twice daily KLM service to Amsterdam Schiphol that we had before and that will give business people in particular access to almost anywhere in the world."