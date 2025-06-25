An airport’s roof shattered after debris fell on it - sprinkling glass all over the arrivals area.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that part of Palma Airport had to be cordoned off after the incident.

It said that glass landed on vending machines in the baggage reclaim area, and that passengers who had just arrived had to be rerouted through the airport, but added: “The noise of the collapse naturally generated enormous concern, which was dispelled after it was confirmed that no one was injured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reported the Spanish airports’ authority AENA as saying: "Airport officials are assessing what happened in order to take appropriate measures and determine responsibility, if necessary."

It comes after many complaints at the beginning of the month about long queues at the airport, with many British tourists stuck in long queues for passport control, with many making complaints that only two desks were open.