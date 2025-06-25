Roof collapses Majorca airport: Palma Airport in Mallorca sees arrivals hall cordoned off
The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that part of Palma Airport had to be cordoned off after the incident.
It said that glass landed on vending machines in the baggage reclaim area, and that passengers who had just arrived had to be rerouted through the airport, but added: “The noise of the collapse naturally generated enormous concern, which was dispelled after it was confirmed that no one was injured.”
It reported the Spanish airports’ authority AENA as saying: "Airport officials are assessing what happened in order to take appropriate measures and determine responsibility, if necessary."
It comes after many complaints at the beginning of the month about long queues at the airport, with many British tourists stuck in long queues for passport control, with many making complaints that only two desks were open.
