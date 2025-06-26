Flights cancelled: Major European airports including Paris Charles de Gaulle, Barcelona and Palma see flight disruptions
The stormy weather has caused severe disruptions to flight schedules particularly impacting international and domestic routes. Storms are affecting multiple airports, and popular airlines have been forced to adjust schedules, reroute flights, and cancel services, causing frustration for thousands of travelers.
Airlines such as Lufthansa, Air India, Air France, United, Ryanair, Brussels Airlines, Wizz Air, Turkish Airlines, KLM, and others have faced significant delays and cancellations, resulting in over four hundred fifty flights being impacted throughout the day. Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Charles de Gaulle, Basle-Mulhouse, and Munich airports have all been affected by the severe weather, leading to long delays and numerous cancellations.
Passengers attempting to travel through these key airports today are facing extended wait times and uncertainty. At Palma de Mallorca Airport, bad weather has grounded numerous flights.
Similarly, Barcelona International Airport has reported significant delays, as airlines struggle to adjust to the changing weather conditions. Passengers flying into or out of Barcelona have found themselves dealing with long wait times at check-in counters, as well as delays at security and boarding. The airport has also seen around nine flights cancelled as easyJet cabin crew go on strike in Spain.
Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris has seen many international flights delayed or cancelled. Airlines like Air France, United, and Ryanair have been among the hardest hit, causing ripple effects across the airport’s network.
At Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona,and Charles de Gaulle, airport authorities are working around the clock to provide assistance to passengers. However, with the volume of delayed flights and rescheduled departures, travelers are facing a backlog of passengers trying to get rebooked.
Several airlines, including Ryanair, Wizz Air, and Air France, have begun issuing compensation, including meal vouchers and hotel accommodations for passengers whose flights have been severely delayed or cancelled. Major floods hit France yesterday with thunderstorms forecast for today. This has led to flight disruptions and knock-on effects at other major European airports.
