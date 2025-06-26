EasyJet has issued a new statement as flights to and from Spain are being cancelled and affected due to cabin crew going on strike.

Passengers flying with EasyJet are being warned of significant disruptions as cabin crew across Spain prepare to launch a three-day strike. The industrial action, organised by the USO union, is scheduled to last through until Friday 27th June.

The strike stems from ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions, with union representatives saying staff are demanding fairer wages and improved treatment. The strike impacts 657 cabin crew across 21 aircraft, potentially disrupting 18 to 40 flights per day at these bases.

EasyJet told NationalWorld: “Due to strike action by Spain based cabin crew at Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante and Palma bases, some flights operating to and from these airports today and tomorrow may be affected. We are doing all possible to minimise the impact of the strike action and any customers whose flights are impacted have been contacted directly and provided with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals if needed.

"We advise customers flying to and from these airports during this time to check our Flight Tracker for the most up to date information on their flight. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

According to Murcia Today, easyJet cancelled 20 flights yesterday (Wednesday 25 June), on the first day of its strike. Palma experienced the highest number of cancellations with nine flights grounded. According to AirCashBack, which defends passengers' rights, those who have been affected by the strike "are entitled to compensation of between 250 and 600 euros, depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight", as well as in the case that the flight is cancelled.