After Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, regions that closed their airspace have begun to re-open their skies.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Qatar Airways has confirmed the reinstatement of flights after the reopening of airspace in the State of Qatar. The airspace reopened early Tuesday morning after a temporary suspension caused by Iran firing missiles at the US airbase in Al Udeid.

All flights were paused Monday night, leading to mid-flight diversions and stranding many passengers at Doha’s Hamad International Airport. The Qatari Foreign Ministry stated the closure was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors amid regional developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the airspace is now open and flights have resumed, disruptions continue. On Monday, 91 flights heading to Doha were diverted to nearby airports including Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Bahrain, and Dammam. Qatar Airways is working to restore normal operations but warns passengers to expect significant delays.

After Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, regions that closed their airspace have begun to re-open their skies. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

CEO of Qatar Airways Badr Al-Meer states in his open letter that he is deeply grateful to the passengers who’ve travelled with it this week, saying: “To everyone who travelled with us during this difficult time — to those who waited patiently in long queues, to those who faced uncertainty, and to those who showed understanding in the face of a worrying and rapidly-evolving crisis — I thank you. We are deeply grateful for your patience and trust as we worked to take you to your destination as safely and smoothly as possible.”

On June 23, the UAE temporarily closed its airspace, alongside Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq. The UAE has now re-opened its airspace as tensions have eased. Bahrain and Kuwait’s airspace is also open.

Iran on Thursday announced the partial reopening of its airspace following a ceasefire with Israel. “The airspace of the eastern half of the country has been reopened for domestic and international flights, as well as flights passing through Iran's airspace,” Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, said on X. Akhavan said that the flights from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran and Imam Khomeini International Airport, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the capital, are not permitted until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israeli flag-carrier El Al has started restoring operations, after the airspace around Tel Aviv Ben Gurion airport was re-opened for normal flight activity. While Israeli airlines will be able to resume flights following the re-opening of the country’s airspace, the broader regional instability is continuing to deter foreign carriers.