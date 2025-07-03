A walkout by French air traffic controllers is set to cause chaos at many French airports and further afield.

Disruption for passengers could be widespread, with airports in Paris and the south of the country worst affected. The walkout by French air traffic controllers will take place today (Thursday 3 July) and tomorrow (Friday 4 July).

EasyJet and Air France have already cancelled 187 flights between them today and French regional airline Air France Hop (HOP!) has cancelled 60 flights. This means potentially that around 50,000 people could be affected.

The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) has asked for a reduction in airport capacity across the country, meaning airlines will have to cancel flights. The UNSA-ICNA union - the second largest union for air traffic controllers in France - is calling for increased staffing levels and a pay rise.

It comes on the eve of the school summer holidays in France, when air traffic peaks. These dates are some of the busiest of the year, according to DGAC, as many head off on their summer break.

A walkout by French air traffic controllers is set to cause chaos at many French airports and further afield. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Today over half of all flights to and from Nice airport will be cancelled. More than half at Bastia and Calvi airports on the French island of Corsica will also need to be cancelled by airlines. At Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Ajaccio and Figari, DGAC has asked airlines to reduce flights by 30 per cent. And 25 per cent of flights to and from Paris's airports - Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Paris Beauvais - will also be cancelled.

"Despite these preventative measures, disturbances and significant delays are to be expected at all French airports," DGAC said. It added that passengers should check the status of their journey with their airline before leaving for the airport and change their travel dates if they are able to.

Though the walkout will continue on Friday 4 July, only one of the two unions is taking part, meaning less disruption. The strikes could also impact ‘overflights’ or those which travel through French airspace.

This may mean aircraft have to be rerouted around France, leading to delays. Flights to and from Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Morocco have been among the worst affected during previous ATC actions in France.