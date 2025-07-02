Smoking has been banned in parks, on beaches and outside schools in France to try to protect children - and TikTokers have been reacting.

One TikToker posted a video ranting about “what would France be without cigarettes”. The user continued: “I will not stand for this cultural erasure. What is France without cigarettes?

“A third of French people’s time is spent smoking cigarettes, what are they going to do with their hands. What is this world coming to. Without cigarettes what is France, like baguettes? French fries?”.

Another user posted a video saying: “What do you mean France is banning smoking in most outdoor public spaces next week? That was the best part”.

The ban has come into place just a week before schools in the country break for the summer holidays. It also stops people from smoking in public gardens, in bus stops and in sports venues.

Catherine Vautrin, who is the Health and Family Minister in France, said, "tobacco must disappear from places where there are children". The ban doesn't apply to electronic cigarettes like vapes.

Catherine Vautrin said the move was part of the country's aim of a "tobacco-free generation" by the year 2032. She said the areas covered by the ban are "places to play, learn, and breathe," not places for smoking.