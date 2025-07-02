Holidaymakers in popular European cities Lille and Paris are being warned ahead of the Tour de France.

The 2025 Tour de France will take place throughout July, beginning on Saturday, July 5 in Lille Métropole and concluding on Sunday, July 27 with the iconic finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Spanning 21 stages and covering various terrains across France, the race includes two rest days on Monday, July 14 in Toulouse and Monday, July 21 in Montpellier.

Riders will pass through notable towns, cities, and regions such as Caen, Pau, Courchevel, Mont Ventoux, and La Plagne, challenging their endurance and versatility. Holidaymakers in France during the sporting event may even want to watch it themselves.

The mountain stages in the Alps and the Pyrenees are among the most popular with fans wanting to see riders battle gravity in steep inclines. You can watch the event on the top of a mountain, in a medieval French village or among the finish-line crowds on the Champs Elysees.

(Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

This year’s race is the 112th edition of the Tour. It begins with the Grand Depart in Lille, Normandy before finishing in Paris on 27 July with a twist: a hilly circuit around Montmartre. To get there, riders will take on 21 stages all within France including two time-trials and five summit finishes, with a testing route through the Pyrenees before a brutal finale in the Alps featuring Mont Ventoux and the Col de la Loze, the highest point in the race.

The race will begin in Lille at 7:10 a.m.