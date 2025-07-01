Cate Blanchett in the Royal Box on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Celebrities are out in force for day to of Wimbledon, despite temperatures soaring.

Despite the heat, celebrities were out in force for day two of this year’s Wimbledon Championships. Hollywood stars Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett were among the famous faces in the Royal Box on Centre Court as the second day of the tennis competition got under way in front of a fresh set of VIPs.

Wilson, best known for Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, attended the tennis tournament with her wife Ramona Agruma, while two-time Oscar-winner Blanchett was joined by her husband Andrew Upton.

Also in the crowd were actress Sarah Lancashire and husband Peter Salmon, along with Andy Murray’s mother, Judy Murray, golfer Justin Rose, broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong.

Centre Court’s order of play on Tuesday included world number two Coco Gauff, who faced Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, and Novak Djokovic, who began his campaign against France’s Alexandre Muller.

Temperatures at SW19 soared past 30C again, with the Met Office provisionally confirming Monday was the hottest opening day on record but that didn’t stop fans who braved the heat to queue overnight for tickets – equipped with wine, umbrellas and strawberries.

Many were taking extra precautions after a woman fainted in the heat during Carlos Alcaraz’s match on Centre Court on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 34C in London on Tuesday (July 1).

Father and daughter Raju and Robyn Misra, from Stockport, were among those who camped out from Monday evening at the south-west London venue. “We got here at 6.30pm – we only got about an hour’s sleep,” Ms Misra, 35, said.

The pair said they were hoping to see former Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in action at his 20th championships. Her father, 61, added: “We had a bottle of wine – that’s all we needed.”

Anjon Saidy-Khan, 32, said: “We saw the news – it looks set to be even hotter today so we needed to be prepared. If you saw a picture you’d think it was pouring it down – every other person has a brolly, it seems.”

Wimbledon’s rules for those who queue for on-the-day tickets and ground passes allow one bottle of wine or two cans of beer per person, and many fans had come prepared for the long wait in the sun.

Dozens of umbrellas lined the route of the queue as early morning temperatures began to climb. Further down the line, friends Francesca Gentile and Elana Marinelli, both 43, and Serhad Bolukcu, 40, tucked into Marks & Spencer strawberries as they waited in the hope of seeing Italian world number one Jannik Sinner play.

“There was some really special snoring going on. We had to move away from some people because they were so loud,” Mr Bolukcu said of the conditions in the queue overnight. “But it was better than at home – it’s been hotter there.”

Play was paused on Monday when a woman collapsed during Alcaraz’s match against Fabio Fognini on Centre Court. Water stations have been installed across the grounds, while players are being handed ice packs and cold towels to help them cope with conditions on court.