Thousands of tennis fans have braved soaring temperatures and long wait times to join the iconic Wimbledon Queue, hoping to secure same-day tickets for the 2025 Championships.

On Monday, over 10,000 people descended on Wimbledon Park before gates opened, prompting officials to issue a rare warning: “The Queue for Day 1 – Monday 30th June – is very busy and to avoid disappointment we strongly advise you not to travel to the Grounds today.” The All England Club also urged fans to “plan appropriately, including bringing water, suncream and a hat” due to limited shade and extreme heat across the grounds.

Wimbledon remains one of the few major sporting events where premium tickets can still be bought on the day. Each morning, 500 tickets for Centre Court (except the last four days), No.1 Court, and No.2 Court are released, along with a larger number of Grounds Passes.

The queue typically begins the night before play and often stretches well into the early morning. “We joined the Queue around 2pm, we are still at the camping tents,” wrote one user, @harika_chintala, on X. “Avoid coming on Day 1 for ground passes. Long queues, no shelter. If coming, come with large umbrella, food, water and picnic blanket – and most importantly, plenty of patience.”

Vicki and Nigel Broad from Wales, who were first in this year’s queue, arrived as early as Friday noon. Speaking to the BBC, Vicki said: “It’s just nice to be able to take time out of everything else. It’s like being in a parallel universe. We’ve met people from all over the world, just chatting away and getting to know people.”

She added: “There are never any problems in the queue, the stewards run it so well. You know, the world's crazy at the moment. But it's like you take time out from that and you're all just talking about tennis... it's just lovely."

To streamline the experience this year, all queuers are required to download the Wimbledon app and register for a myWIMBLEDON account. Upon arrival, fans are issued a Queue Card and checked in by stewards via the app. Once tickets are purchased, fans can relax in the “Queue Village” – an area with refreshments, entertainment, and a big screen showing live tennis – until gates officially open at 10am.

Wimbledon officials have reiterated that entry is only possible until the Grounds reach their 42,000-person capacity. After that, fans will only be admitted as others exit. All tickets must be paid for by card and are non-transferable.