Wimbledon has announced a record-breaking total prize fund of £53.5 million for the 2025 Championships — a 7% increase on last year.

But while elite players are set to cash in, one of the tournament’s unlikeliest stars, British college player Oliver Tarvet, finds himself restricted by NCAA rules that limit how much of his winnings he can take home.

Tarvet, 21, stunned tennis fans after qualifying for his first ever Grand Slam tournament and earning a spot on the main stage at the All England Club. His efforts would usually be worth £66,000, the prize awarded to first-round singles players, but NCAA regulations mean he can only keep $10,000 (around £7,300).

Tarvet is now set to go up against against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz after beating Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi, in what may be the biggest match of his career so far.

Tarvet, who studies at the University of San Diego, said: “I know there have been complaints about it but I don't want to speak too much about it and overstep the mark. But in my opinion, I've worked hard to get this money. I don't feel like it's undeserved the money that I've got.”

Oliver Tarvet celebrates his win over Leandro Riedi. | Getty Images

According to the prize structure, singles champions in both the men's and women's draws will each take home £3 million, up 11.1% from last year. Runners-up receive £1.52 million, while semi-finalists get £775,000.

Meanwhile, the lowest paid players are those competing in mixed doubles, with £4,500 per pair awarded to teams knocked out in the first round - the smallest prize listed in this year’s distribution. By contrast, wheelchair singles champions earn £68,000, and invitation doubles winners take home £35,000 per pair.

Prize money for gentlemen’s and ladies’ singles totals £38.8 million, while the qualifying rounds contribute nearly £5 million. Doubles players will share over £6 million, and wheelchair and quad wheelchair events account for £1.05 million.

In total, the 2025 Championships have allocated:

£52 million in tennis event prize money

£1.5 million in per diems

£53.5 million overall