Wimbledon officials have activated emergency heat protocols as temperatures soared past 34°C, marking one of the hottest opening days in the tournament’s history.

Therefore, is it too dangerous for play? According to organisers, the show will go on as safety measures have been put in place.

This year, the All England Club enacted its heat policy, which kicks in when the on-court Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 30.1°C. Under the policy, players are allowed 10-minute breaks between sets, after the second set in best-of-three matches and after the third in best-of-five.

“Obviously, it’s a very warm day… athletes compete in temperatures like this all year on the tour. For us Brits... it feels very hot,” said Sally Bolton, CEO of the All England Club.

Among other precautions being taken Monday, Bolton said, were having more ice on court available for players to use to cool off, rotating ball girls and boys more frequently “if we feel we need to,” and giving regular breaks to workers around the grounds.

“As for fans, Bolton said, “we're offering the same advice as lots of the medical professionals: Come prepared. Bring a hat. Wear sunscreen. Wear light clothing if you can. Take breaks out of the sun.

“We’ve got over 100 water points around the grounds, so definitely stay hydrated. And keep an eye on your friends and others around you. If people look like they're suffering a little bit from heat stress, we’ve got a really significantly sized medical team here.”

Former finalist Ons Jabeur was forced to retire from her first-round match, citing heat-related breathing issues.

Has Wimbledon tournament ever been cancelled due to high temperatures?

Wimbledon has never cancelled play due to high temperatures. While rain has frequently disrupted matches, and even cancelled days of play before Centre Court’s retractable roof was installed in 2009, the tournament has historically only been cancelled entirely during World War I and II.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts against Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria during the Ladies' Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Weather forecast for first week of Wimbledon tournament

Below is the daily weather forecast in Wimbledon during the first week of the tournament, according to the Met Office:

Tuesday, July 1: Another hot and sunny day is on the cards, with temperatures again peaking at 33°C. The night will be slightly cooler, dipping to around 19°C.

Wednesday, July 2: Temperatures begin to ease, with a maximum of 26°C and a nighttime low of 14°C.

Thursday, July 3: A return to full sunshine is expected, with highs of 27°C during the day and a low of 14°C overnight.

Friday, July 4: Another sunny day with temperatures climbing to 28°C, slightly warmer than the day before. Overnight temperatures will hover around 16°C.

Saturday, July 5: There will be a mix of sun and cloud with sunny intervals throughout the day. The high will be around 25°C, with a mild evening low of 16°C.

Sunday, July 6: Some light showers are possible, marking the first sign of unsettled weather. The maximum temperature will be 24°C, with a nighttime low of 15°C.