Wimbledon is set to get underway and while all eyes will be on the biggest stars in tennis, one unlikely star has already been made.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will all be among the high profile players taking to the famous grass court at the All England Club, However, one little-known player has already made his mark on the tournament with a surprising qualifying round.

Britain’s Oliver Tarvet surprised tennis fans by progressing through to his first ever Grand Slam tournament last week and now carries the coveted title of the lowest-ranked star at this year’s Wimbledon. Not only that, but he has also sparked a conversation around prize money after a little-known rule prohibited him from cashing in on his success.

As he gets his Wimbledon campaign underway, here’s everything you need to know about Oliver Tarvet.

British tennis star Oliver Tarvet reached his first Grand Slam championship after he defied the odds to advance through Wimbledon 2025's qualifying round. | Getty Images

Who is Oliver Tarvet?

Oliver Tarvet is a 21-year-old British tennis player who makes his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon this year. The sport star currently lives in the US, studying at the University of San Diego and has not yet made the leap to a full-time professional player.

He made history as the first Brit in the past eight years to advance to the Wimbledon championship via the qualifying rounds. In fact, his triumph in qualifying means that Oliver is now the lowest-ranked player at the tournament - he is currently ranked 719 in the world.

How much money has Oliver Tarvet won?

Oliver defeated Alexander Blockx 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-1 during last week’s qualifying round, which booked him a place in his very first Grand Slam. While progressing to the first round of Wimbledon would usually net the player around £66,000, a little-known rule has actually prevented Oliver from claiming most of that.

As he has not gone pro and studies at university, Oliver is only entitled to $10,000 (£7,300) of his winnings so far. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules currently state: "In tennis, prior to full-time collegiate enrollment, an individual may accept up to $10,000 per calendar year in prize money based on his or her place finish or performance in open athletics events [events that are not invitation only].

Oliver Tarvet kicks off his Wimbledon campaign on Monday, June 30. | Getty Images

"Once the individual has reached the $10,000 limit in a particular year, he or she may receive additional prize money on a per-event basis, provided such prize money does not exceed the individual's actual and necessary expenses for participation in the event."

Speaking following his qualifying success, Oliver said: "I know there have been complaints about it but I don't want to speak too much about it and overstep the mark. But in my opinion, I've worked hard to get this money. I don't feel like it's undeserved the money that I've got.

"I think it would be good to see a change in the rules of the NCAA, but at the same time, I don't want to get involved. It's not really my place. But I've done well this week. I think I deserve this money."

The situation is similar to that of Australian player Maya Joint, who was forced to forfeit more than $200,000 (£145,000) after reaching the fourth round of the US Open last year. US college player Reese Brantmeier, 20, launched a class action lawsuit against the NCAA to get the rule changed, which Maya joined as a co-plaintiff.

Who is Oliver Tarvet playing at Wimbledon?

Oliver will get his debut Wimbledon campaign underway against Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi. They will face each other in a match on Court 4 at 11am on Monday, June 30.

If Oliver proceeds to the second round, he could be coming up against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in what may be the biggest match of his career so far.

BBC is carrying coverage of Wimbledon 2025, including Oliver’s match, on BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer.