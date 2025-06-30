Wimbledon gets underway this week, with two weeks of non-stop tennis heading to a screen near you.

The famous championship, held at the All England Club, will soon officially be getting underway with the first-round matches.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping to retain his title this year, following his victory over Novak Djokovic in last year’s final. Likewise, reigning women’s champion Barbora Krejčíková will also be hoping to take come the famous shield once again.

For those who were not lucky enough to grab tickets to see the action in person, don’t fret - here’s how you can keep up to date on the action from the comfort of your own home.

The reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will be defending his title in the upcoming championship. | Getty Images

When does Wimbledon 2025 begin?

The first round of Wimbledon 2025 begins on Monday, June 30. The tournament will continue until Sunday, July 13

What channel is Wimbledon 2025 on?

The BBC will be carrying coverage of Wimbledon 2025 across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Coverage will kick off on BBC Two at 10.30am on Monday, June 30. There will be coverage on BBC One each day from 2pm (12.20pm/12.25pm on weekends) as games continue into the evening.

Coverage will also be broadcast live simultaneously on the BBC iPlayer. There will also be a special ‘Today at Wimbledon’ overview show available on the BBC iPlayer showing highlights from 9pm in week 1 and 8pm in week 2.

There will also be live radio coverage of matches on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

For those with a subscription, TNT Sports are getting in on the Wimbledon action with a daily highlights show at the end of each day of play. While the BBC remains Wimbledon’s principle broadcaster, TNT Sports will also carry coverage of the Singles’ Finals too, giving viewers more choice in coverage.

Who is presenting and commentating on Wimbledon 2025?

The BBC’s expert team of tennis aficionados return to Wimbledon to give their analysis and insight into one of the biggest grand slam tournaments in the world.

This year’s BBC coverage will be led by Clare Balding and Isa Guha. Qasa Alom will host coverage of the iPlayer’s Today at Wimbledon show.

A panel of ex-pros and experts will be in the studio with Clare and Isa, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, and Tracy Austin, alongside Tim Henman and Annabel Croft.

Andrew Castle will lead commentary for matches alongside names such as Pat Cash, Nick Monroe, Annabel Croft, and Naomi Cavaday among many others.