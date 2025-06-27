Wimbledon 2025 draw: Who will Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu face in round one?

British Wimbledon hopefuls Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu have learned who their opponents will be in the upcoming tennis tournament.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual tennis tournament, the third of four Grand Slam events each year, will begin next week on Monday, June 30.

Over the past few years, the sport has lost legends like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to retirement - but a host of British talents have risen to the top in their stead. Now, fans have the likes of Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and even some wild card stars to root for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the entire draw for the singles tournaments are enormous - if we put them in a list you would be scrolling this page all day long - we have learned the fates of our British competitors.

World number four, Draper faces a difficult road, starting with a first-round clash againt Sebastian Baez. Further along in the tournament, he could end up facing Novak Djokovic as early as the quarter-finals, while Jannik Sinner would likely be waiting for him in the semi-finals.

This means Draper will probably have to beat two of the top players in world tennis just to reach the men’s final.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu will take on young British wild card Mimi Xu in the opening round of Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xu, 17, is one of three home teenage debutantes in the women’s draw, and she will get a first shot at British number one Raducanu.

The former US Open champion reached the fourth round last year but faces an uphill battle to do so again, with top seed Aryna Sabalenka and former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova both in her section.

It was a tough draw for the British players overall, with Katie Boulter – unseeded this year – taking on top-10 star Paula Badosa, while British number three Sonay Kartal faces 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.