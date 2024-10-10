Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from tennis at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old will take part in his final professional tournament in next month’s David Cup Finals. The tournament will prove to be a special goodbye as Nadal represents Spain in front of a home crowd in Malaga.

In a video message, Nadal told his fans: "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations."

The celebrated tennis player has been plagued by injury in the past few years. He previously hinted towards the 2024 season being his last after missing much of the 2023 season due to a hip injury.

He added: "I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could ever have imagined. I’m very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country."

Nadal will leave behind a legacy that includes scooping 22 Grand Slam singles, including two Wimbledon titles and four US Open titles. However, it was at Roland Garros that Nadal shone.

Dubbed the ‘King of Clay’, Nadal took home French Open title an astonishing 14 times, winning 112 of his 116 matches at the tournament throughout his career. His career haul has led him to become the second-most successful male tennis player behind Novak Djokovic.