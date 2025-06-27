According to the Met Office, a heatwave is building from this weekend and is set to continue next week.

If you haven’t made plans for the weekend, it might be the perfect opportunity for a day out in the park or an impromptu barbecue as a heatwave is on its way. According to the Met Office. Mike Silverstone, a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Higher temperatures building over the weekend and into early next week will bring particularly warm, hot or even very hot conditions for some, especially in the southeast and East Anglia and more locally elsewhere in England and east Wales. This in part will be influenced by a heatwave developing across western Europe.”

Mike went on to say that “Temperatures will generally rise through the weekend for those in the south, with in excess of 30°C possible in the southeast or East Anglia on Sunday, and even higher than that on Monday, in what is currently likely to be the peak of this heatwave for many.”

Amber and Yellow Heat-Health Alerts have also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency for the weekend and the beginning of next week. Wimbledon Championships 2025 starts on Monday June 30 and ends on Sunday July 13. Although Catherine, Princess of Wales pulled out of Royal Ascot at the last-minute, it is expected that she will attend.

Wimbledon 2025 weather: How hot will it be, is there a heat rule, when was the hottest day recorded? Spectators relax in the sun as they watch a match on a large television screen on Murray Mound on what is now the hottest ever day recorded at Wimbledon, during day three of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1, 2015 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

According to the Met Office, the temperature (at the time of writing) is expected to reach up to 35 °C in Wimbledon on Monday. If this is the case, it looks pretty certain that the championship's heat rule will be applied.

According to the Wimbledon Championship website, the heat rule “allows a 10-minute break when the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is at or above 30.1 degrees Celsius. It applies to all matches including those which have already started. Only one of the players participating in the match needs to request the break for the rule to be implemented.”

“The rule will apply after the second set for all best of three set matches, and after the third for all best of five set matches. Players may leave the court during the break, but they may not receive coaching or medical treatment.”

Will the heat rule apply to matches played under the roofs?

No. The Wimbledon Championships website states that “The heat rule will not apply to matches played under the roofs. In addition, if a match is carried over to a following day when the heat rule is in place, then it will not apply to any best of three set match that has completed one set, or to any best of five set match that has completed two sets.”

In 2015, temperatures reached up to 35.7°C. According to the Met Office, “the wettest single day on record occurred way back on 28 June 1906, when 62.7mm of rain fell at Kew Gardens.”