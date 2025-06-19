Catherine, Princess of Wales pulled out of attending Royal Ascot 2025.

Prince William was in the first carriage at the Royal Procession on Day Two of Royal Ascot with his father, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud, a member of the royal family of Saudi Arabia. The Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales showed photos of Prince William at Royal Ascot and the caption read: “A brilliant afternoon of racing at Royal Ascot. Congratulations to William Buick, the Gosdens and the impressive Ombudsman on winning The Prince of Wales’s Stakes! 🏇🏆.”

Following the Prince and Princess of Wales’s post on their Instagram account, many royal fans have commented on the Princess of Wales’s health. One wrote: “You look amazing William 😍

Will Princess Kate attend Wimbledon after missing Royal Ascot, what’s the latest on her health? Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R), flanked by Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (L), waves as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court to attend the men's singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP/Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

I hope Catherine is feeling alright, I’m glad she’s putting her health and well-being first! Sending all of our love to her ❤️.” whilst another said: “Lovely! I was going to say "so smart" but I've never seen the HRH not be smart ☺️ Hoping Princess of Wales feels better soon.”

Other messages included this one from another royal fan who said: “Wonderful pictures, best wishes for the Princess of Wales recovery X,” whilst another commented: “Thinking of the Princess of Wales today. Sadly people forget underneath all of it is a human being. Think before saying negative things or conspiracy theories.”

Without question, the Princess of Wales has been undertaking many royal engagements recently and was seen at the Trooping of the Colour followed quickly by the Order of the Garter in Windsor. Aila Anderson, a former spokeswoman for the late Queen Elizabeth II told People magazine that "She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life."

Last June, I reported on how Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a fan of forest bathing which according to the National Trust, Forest Bathing or shinrin-yoku’ ‘simply means the practice of slowing down and immersing yourself in the forest atmosphere.’ Before appearing at Trooping the Colour last year, she released a statement as well as a photo of herself standing by a willow tree looking up into the sky.

In the statement, she said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

Catherine, Princess of Wales also went on to say that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Will Princess Kate attend Wimbledon 2025?

As an avid tennis fan, there is no suggestion at this stage that Catherine, Princess of Wales will not attend Wimbledon 2025 which starts on Monday June 30, 2025. When she made her second public appearance of the year at Wimbledon 2024, she was greeted by a standing ovation.