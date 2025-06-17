Although Catherine, Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour 2024, she did not attend Royal Ascot last year as she continued her recovery from cancer at home. A source close to the royal household told People magazine at the time that "She has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home. She is dealing with it the best she can."

It is however expected that after Catherine, Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour with her husband Prince William and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it is likely that she will make an appearance at Royal Ascot.

Catherine, Princess of Wales has previously said that she is allergic to horses and when once asked by the novelist Kathy Lette why she didn’t play polo, Catherine reportedly said: "I'm allergic to horses."

However, it was reported at a later date that the Princess of Wales was hoping to overcome her allergy through immunotherapy. According to the NHS treatment for allergies include “desensitisation (immunotherapy) for severe allergic reactions – this involves carefully exposing you to the thing you're allergic to over time, so your body gradually gets used to it and does not react so badly (this should only be done by a medical professional).”

Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has worn some exquisite outfits to Royal Ascot. NationalWorld takes a look back at what she has worn…

