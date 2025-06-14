Trooping the Colour 2025 takes place on Saturday June 14, the event will start at 10.30am and finish at 1:10pm. The royal family and the Household Cavalry will be involved in a procession down the mail which will be followed by a 41-gun salute to mark King Charles’s official birthday.

Prince William is expected to be joined by the Duke of Edinburgh on horseback as part of the procession, but King Charles who is still having ongoing cancer treatment, will travel with his wife Queen Camilla in a carriage.

Following Princess Catherine’s treatment for cancer last year, it was not known if she would attend Trooping the Colour 2024. However in June, it was announced that she would be making her first royal appearance at the event since her cancer diagnosis.

For Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose a stunning white and black Jenny Packham outfit, Philip Treacy hat and when it came to accessories, she chose Cassandra Goad pearl earrings that she first wore at the christening of her son, Prince Louis. As Colonel of the Irish Guards, Princess Catherine also chose to wear the Irish Guars Regimental Brooch.

Just before she attended Trooping the Colour last year, a new photograph of the Princess taken by Matt Porteous, was released. The photo showed the Princess standing by a weeping willow in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Princess Catherine also released a statement which read: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

The Princess of Wales went on to say that “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Take a look at Princess Catherine’s Trooping the Colour outfits over the years. In recent years, she has decided not to choose an Alexander McQueen outfit, but it will be interesting to see what she picks this year…

Catherine, Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour in 2023, 2022 and 2021 Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has worn some stunning outfits to Trooping the Colour

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked beautiful in a white and black Jenny Packham outfit at Trooping the Colour 2024

Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 In 2023, Catherine Princess of Wales opted for a vivid emerald green dress by Andrew Gn