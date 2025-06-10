Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is patron of the Victoria & Albert Museum, made her first public appearance of the month at the V&A East Storehouse in London. The Storehouse only opened to the public two weeks ago.

Catherine, Princess of Wales recently enjoyed a break from public engagements as she enjoyed a half-term with her husband, Prince William and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She was last seen in public at a ship-naming ceremony in Glasgow in May.

Catherine, Princess of Wales will join her husband and children at Trooping the Colour which takes place Saturday June 14. For today’s visit to the V&A Storehouse, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose to rewear a navy Alexander McQueen trouser suit.

Over the years, the Princess of Wales has often worn trouser suits and more often not, chooses to wear suits by Alexander McQueen. However, she has deviated from the fashion brand and has recently worn a Victoria Beckham trouser suit. Catherine, Princess of Wales has also worn trouser suits by the likes of Emilia Wickstead and Holland Cooper.

Although the trouser suit has come in and out of fashion, it would seem that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has long been a fan of the wardrobe staple. Whilst the trouser suit was once only associated with business meetings, now it can be worn for any number of occasions.

Brides often opt for a white or cream trouser suit for a city wedding and I think they can look incredibly chic. For women who are not fond of wearing dresses or skirts, a trouser suit is a perfect choice of outfit for a cocktail party or a more formal event.

Take a look at Catherine, Princess of Wales’s trouser suits over the years.

1 . Catherine, Princess of Wales has long been a fan of wearing trouser suits From left to right: Catherine, Princess of Wales in Alexander McQueen, Victoria Beckham and Emilia Wickstead | Getty Images Share

2 . Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Tristram Hunt Director of The V&A during a visit to the V&A East Storehouse on June 10, 2025 For her visit to The V&A, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore an Alexander McQueen trouser suit | Getty Images Share

3 . Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during a visit to present "The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design" at The British Design Council, 180 Studios in central London, on May 13, 2025 For her visit to The British Design Council back in May, Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose a Victoria Beckham trouser suit | Getty Images Share