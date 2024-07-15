Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a purple dress to this year's Wimbledon finals match but where is it from and how much does it cost?

Wimbledon fans were delighted as Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the finals to present Carlos Alcaraz with the trophy on Saturday (July 13). It was the second public appearance from the Princess this year following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess surprised fans and was greeted with a standing ovation as she sat in the Royal Box with her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa (Middleton) Matthews. Charlotte wore a polka dress and Pippa opted for a pink and white floral dress.

Kate looked stunning as always in her purple midi dress. The dress is from Safiyaa, the London-based fashion brand founded by Daniela Karnuts. The fashion brand was named after her daughter Safiya and was launched in 2011 as a “demi-couture brand that celebrates natural confidence and unwavering femininity" according to their official website.

As well as the Princess of Wales, celebrity fans include Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The dress Kate wore was the Cecilia Lilac Midi Dress, an A-line midi dress with twist bodice and structured sleeves in lilac. The dress is available in sizes 6-20 and costs £1,295. If you can afford it then this dress would be perfect for any occasion over the summer.

