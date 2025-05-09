Polka Dot Princess: How to get Kate Middleton’s look on the high street
I am most certainly a fan of polka dots and have both black and white polka dot top in my wardrobe, as well as a polka dot skirt, and no, I don’t wear them together. It would seem that Catherine, Princess of Wales is a fan of polka dots too and recycled an Alessandra Rich polka dress for the Service of Thanksgiving marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. She first wore it to the Order of the Garter service in June 2023.
Catherine, Princess of Wales also wore a near identical polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich to Royal Ascot in 2022. When Catherine, Princess of Wales gave birth to Prince George, she appeared on the hospital steps in a blue and white polka dot dress by Jenny Packham. This echoed the late Princess Diana’s polka dot dress when she left the hospital with newborn Prince William decades earlier.
In 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales looked chic in a navy and white polka dress that she wore to Wimbledon and wore, you guessed right, another Alessandra Rich polka dress for the late Prince Philip’s Service of Thanksgiving in the same year.
When Prince George and Princess Charlotte started at Lambrook School, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose a brown and white polka dress called Izzy by British brand Rixo. She also wore a green polka dress by Suzannah on a visit to Ireland in 2020.
For those of you who want to emulate Catherine, Princess of Wales and like the idea of being a Polka Dot Princess, I have found you some polka inspired fashion looks on the high street.
Nobody’s Child
How pretty is this White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress, £99, from Nobody's Child? Perfect for a chic holiday look or perfect if you are a guest at a wedding this summer.
French Connection
This Polka Dot Midi Dress, £135, also is incredibly stylish and would work for a lunch date, wedding or whatever you fancy!
New Look
Want to look chic on the beach for your summer holiday? Yes, it is possible to look chic on the beach if you choose this Black Polka Dot Long Beach Shirt, £25.99, New Look.
Matalan
If you are looking for a super affordable dress that can work for play or work, then how about this Cream Polka Dot Mini Dress, £16, Matalan?
Reiss
A great date night look. This Remie Viscose Linen Polka Dot Ruched Strapless Top in White/Black was £148 and is now £44.
