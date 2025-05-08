Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Ministers at Westminster Abbey to attend the Service of Thanksgiving as part of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day in London. A two-minute silence was held to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe.

To mark the occasion, both King Charles and the Prince of Wales lay wreaths of poppies in honour of those who died during World War Two. For the service held at Westminster Abbey, 1800 guests are in attendance.

As well as King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, other royals in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

A procession of MPS led by Sir Keir Starmer were seen arriving at Westminster Abbey for the service. The likes of former PMS such as David Cameron, Boris Johnson and John Major were in attendance.

An extract from Winston Churchill’s historic speech announcing VE Day was read out at the service. The service was led by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, the dean of Westminster. For VE Day 80 service, Queen Camilla wore a brooch of the 12th Lancers, this was the regiment that her father served in during the Second World War.

