The Prince and Princess of Wales were amongst members of the royal family who attended the Westminster Abbey thanksgiving service for VE Day 80.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Ministers at Westminster Abbey to attend the Service of Thanksgiving as part of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day in London. A two-minute silence was held to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe.

To mark the occasion, both King Charles and the Prince of Wales lay wreaths of poppies in honour of those who died during World War Two. For the service held at Westminster Abbey, 1800 guests are in attendance.

As well as King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, other royals in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

A procession of MPS led by Sir Keir Starmer were seen arriving at Westminster Abbey for the service. The likes of former PMS such as David Cameron, Boris Johnson and John Major were in attendance.

An extract from Winston Churchill’s historic speech announcing VE Day was read out at the service. The service was led by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, the dean of Westminster. For VE Day 80 service, Queen Camilla wore a brooch of the 12th Lancers, this was the regiment that her father served in during the Second World War.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kemi Badenoch, Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles were amongst the guests at Westminster Abbey in London for the VE Day Service

1. From left to right: The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kemi Badenoch, Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kemi Badenoch, Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles were amongst the guests at Westminster Abbey in London for the VE Day Service | Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 202

2. Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess at Westminster Abbey in London

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 202 | Getty Images

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2025

3. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey for the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2025

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2025 | Getty Images

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attend the service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2025

4. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attend the service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2025 | Getty Images

