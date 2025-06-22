Although Catherine, Princess of Wales, pulled out of Royal Ascot at the last minute, it is expected that she will attend Wimbledon 2025. Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has been spotted numerous times at Wimbledon and when she returned to the royal box in 2024 after receiving treatment for cancer, she received a standing ovation.

As well as being an avid follower of tennis, Catherine, Princess of Wales used to be a keen tennis player and once even faced off against Roger Federer. However, in recent years she has stopped playing as much and revealed the reason why once on a visit to Bond Primary School in Mitcham, south London. She told the pupils that “I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies!"

Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has stunned in outfits at Wimbledon. Last year, she wowed in a royal purple Safiyaa dress and in 2022, I absolutely adored the yellow Roksanda dress she chose. When it comes to my other favourite outfits the Princess has worn, I thought she looked chic in a pink Beulah dress she wore back in 2021.

I also like it when Catherine, Princess of Wales takes a fashion risk so it is therefore no surprise that I was a fan of her polka dot black and white Dolce & Gabbana dress in 2017. And yes polka dots are very much in fashion when it comes to 2025.

I very much hope that Catherine, Princess of Wales is able to attend Wimbledon 2025 and I look forward to seeing which stylish outfits she picks. In the meantime, take a look at her Wimbledon outfits over the years…

1 . Over the years Catherine, Princess of Wales has worn some beautiful dresses to Wimbledon From pink to yellow and purple, the Princess of Wales knows how to work colour when it comes to her Wimbledon outfits | Getty Images Share

2 . Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) shakes hands with ballboys as she attends the trophy ceremony at the end of the men's singles final tennis match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships The Princess of Wales wore a stunning custom royal purple Safiyaa dress to the Wimbledon men's singles final tennis match in 2024 | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Catherine, Princess of Wales talks to the ball kids following the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 Catherine, Princess of Wales, opted for a stylish green Roland Mouret dress | Getty Images Share