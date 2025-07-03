Thousands of passengers are being impacted by cancelled flights caused by air traffic control strikes in France.

Grant Winter, compliance expert at Good to go travel insurance, has explained your rights if you're affected by the travel disruption. This includes what protection you have under UK law, your rights to compensation, financial assistance or a refund, and your entitlement to alternative travel.

Check if your flight is protected under UK law

Grant says: “When you book flights with an airline, you’re essentially entering a contract that means they are required to get you to a certain destination, at an agreed time. If they’re unable to follow through with their end, they have a legal duty under UK law, to offer you a full refund or provide an alternative flight.”

Flights covered under UK law include:

Flights departing from an airport in the UK, on any airline

Flights arriving at an airport in the UK, on an EU or UK airline

Flights arriving at an airport in the EU on a UK airline

Financial support while you wait

Grant adds: “If your delayed or cancelled flight delays you by two or more hours (two hours for short-haul, three for medium-haul and four for long-haul flights), the airline has a duty of care, meaning they’ll need to help with costs such as food, accommodation and travel costs.

“Generally speaking the airline will provide vouchers to cover these, however in the instance that they don’t, be sure to keep all your receipts so you can claim these back at a later date. It’s worth noting that purchases considered ‘luxury’ such as alcohol or luxury hotels, will likely not be covered by airlines.”

Thousands of passengers are being impacted by cancelled flights caused by air traffic control strikes in France. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Accepting a replacement flight

Grant comments: “Where possible, the airline will offer you an alternative flight to your destination. While they will ideally put you on another one of their flights, you could be entitled to a flight with another airline if that’s better suited for you. Alternatively, you can ask for a flight back to your original destination if your connection flight is cancelled.

“On top of providing you with vouchers or refunds on essential purchases while you wait, you may be entitled to up to £520 compensation from the airline, even if you accept a replacement flight. This only applies if the airline is at fault (i.e. cancellations aren’t due to severe weather conditions), the replacement flight delays you by two or more hours and your flight was cancelled less than 14 days before departure.

“The amount of compensation you’re entitled to depends on when the flight was cancelled, the distance of the cancelled flight and the departure/arrival times of the new flight.”

Flight delays

Grant says: “If your flight is delayed but not cancelled, you’re only entitled to compensation from the airline if the flight arrives three or more hours later than planned. This only counts however, if the fault is the airline’s such as over-booking or technical issues.

“Again, the amount you’re entitled to depends on the distance of your flight and the length of the delay. Regardless, the maximum that can be claimed per person is £520.”

Choosing not to travel due to delays or cancellations

Grant advises: “If your flight is delayed for more than five hours and you no longer wish to travel, you are entitled to have the cost of your flight refunded. This covers any part of your flight that you've already completed and any unused parts, but it doesn't include accommodation or other holiday expenses.”