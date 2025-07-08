There will be flight disruption at a popular airport in Italy as staff are set to strike.

There is set to be flight delays and cancellations at Palermo Airport in Sicily, Italy this Friday (11 July). Passengers flying to or from the Sicilian capital of Palermo may experience delays or cancellations as staff at Gesap, which manages aviation services at the city’s Falcone Borsellino Airport, plan to hold a 24-hour walkout.

Flights due to depart between 6am and 9am and between 6pm and 9pm are protected from strike action under Italian law and should go ahead as planned on Friday. Palermo is the capital of the Italian island of Sicily, and is known for its 12th-century Palermo Cathedral, royal palace, and busy markets by the port.

It is a popular holiday destination for Brits. TripAdvisor describes Palermo “a city of ever-changing character.” It adds: “An abundance of dusty museums, Arabian domes and flourishes of baroque splendor jostle with boisterous markets.”

Holidaymakers flying to Italy on Thursday 10 July are also being warned as there are more strikes hitting Italian airports. Italy-based pilots and cabin crews at budget airline EasyJet are set to strike for 24 hours on Thursday, with baggage handlers at Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa and Venice Marco Polo, as well as at other airports across Italy, planning to stage a 24-hour strike on the same day.

Action by ground airport workers is also expected at Cagliari Elmas and Naples Capodichino. The strikes are likely to cause flight delays or cancellations, as well as delays in ground operations including passenger check-in and baggage drop-off or collection services.