Several international flights to Bali have been cancelled after Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano has erupted again.

The eruption on Monday sent ash and other volcanic material as high as 18 kilometres into the sky. It has caused at least three Virgin Australia-operated flights and two Jetstar flights to be cancelled.

At the moment it is currently affecting flights between Australia and Bali. However, passengers travelling to the destination should enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

MAGMA, Indonesia's internal geohazard and volcanology agency, issued its highest-level emergency alert on the island of Flores following the eruption. “An eruption of Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano occurred … with the observed ash column height reaching approximately 18,000m above the summit,” the agency said.

The volcano released searing gas clouds down the slopes of Mount Lewtobi during the eruption. “Some Virgin Australia Bali services have been cancelled following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi earlier today,” a Virgin Australia spokesperson told the ABC.

The spokesperson added: “The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority and our team of expert meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation and ash cloud activity. We regret the impact of this on guests' travel plans and encourage guests travelling to or from Bali to closely monitor their flight status via the Virgin Australia website or app.”