A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has hit parts of Spain this morning including popular holiday hotspots.

According to the team at VolcanoDiscovery, the impact was magnified by its shallow depth. The website stated: "The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicentre than a deeper quake of similar magnitude would.”

The earthquake hit areas across southern and eastern Spain including Granada, Málaga, Jaén, Murcia, Alicante and Albacete. A tourist has recalled the moment the earthquake hit her home.

She told El País: "I was sleeping, and the whole house shook for a few seconds. There was an incredible roar. It woke up my entire family and the neighbours in the complex."

Residents were issued an alert. The warning was sent to locals via their mobile phones in Almeria and Granada. Earthquake alerts usually advise people to:

Put shoes on immediately

Check for the smell of gas

Evacuate if the building looks like it could collapse with cracks

The strong quake was recorded by Spain's National Geographic (IGN) Institute at 7.13am today. It struck at a depth of almost two miles below sea level, off the coast of Almería in southeast Spain.

There are currently no cancelled flights due to the earthquake this morning. It appears that airports in southern and eastern Spain are operating as normal. Passengers should enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.