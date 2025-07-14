A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The earthquake hit in the early hours of this morning (Monday 14 July) at around 7am local time. The quake was reportedly around 10km deep and hit around 21.3km away from San José in Andalusia.

San José is a village and fishing port in the centre of Parque Natural de Cabo de Gata, in the Province of Almería, Spain. It is originally home to just 175 people, but it has become more and more popular as a small resort town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The earthquake tremors were also felt in the city of Almeria. Almería is a city and municipality of Spain, located in Andalusia. It is the capital of the province of the same name. The main city attractions, and must do places to visit, are the old quarter of the city, the ancient Alcazaba fortress and the City Cathedral.

Reports are emerging that buildings were shaken by the force of the tremors. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.