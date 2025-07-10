A 4.5 magnitude earthquake has hit India causing panic - and affecting nearby countries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) this morning (Thursday 10 July). The tremors hit at 9.04 am and lasted for a few seconds. According to the National Center for Seismology, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar at 9.04 am.

It is part of the National Capital Region, and is located nearly 60 kilometres from Delhi. Tremors jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad in the NCR. The tremors were also felt in Sonipat, Rohtak and Hisar in Haryana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People shared videos of the earthquake tremors in their homes or neighbourhoods on X, formerly Twitter. The quake comes after a rain deluge in the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday.

Delhi Police informed on X that no damage has been reported across the city because of the quake. "No reports of any damage have been received so far from the earthquake that struck Delhi-NCR this morning. We pray for the well-being of all Delhi residents," the post, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Delhi falls under Zone IV of India's seismic map, indicating a history of moderate earthquakes. The capital often experiences tremors from earthquakes originating in the Himalayas, Afghanistan, and China.

Tremors from the earthquake today were also felt in Pakistan and China.