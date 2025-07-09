At least two people have been killed after a series of earthquakes hit Guatemala in Central America.

The swarm of tremors up to 5.6 magnitude rattled the country on Tuesday afternoon (8 July). The quakes centered near the towns of Amatitlan and Alotenango southwest of the capital, seismological services reported.

Two people were killed when their vehicle was buried under a landslide, Guatemalan authorities said. “Unfortunately, human fatalities are confirmed” due to a landslide after rocks and earth buried a vehicle on a highway, said Andres Erazo, a spokesman for disaster coordination agency Conred.

The landslide occurred on a road southwest of the capital near the city of Antigua Guatemala in the central highlands. President Bernardo Arevalo told reporters the quakes had also trapped a family of five, who were being rescued, and two others who were being treated for injuries after being freed.

The tremors forced dozens to evacuate buildings in Guatemala City where anti-earthquake alarms sounded, an AFP journalist reported. The quakes were also felt in neighboring El Salvador.

Images from local media showed that some buildings had suffered damages. According to the nation's seismological institute, the wave of aftershocks ranged from magnitudes of 3.9 to 5.6.

