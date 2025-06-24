5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Dominican Republic coast, causes minor damage

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck offshore northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday night (June 24).

The earthquake caused minor damage and power outages in neighbouring Puerto Rico, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), with the tremor recording 48 miles north-northeast of Punta Cana, at a depth of 42 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

In a statement, the USGS confirmed: “At least a dozen aftershocks have occurred since then.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck offshore northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday night.placeholder image
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck offshore northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday night. | Getty Images

Officials in Puerto Rico reported that several neighbourhoods in the northwest town of Utuado were left without electricity following the quake.

The USGS notes that both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic lie within a region of heightened seismic activity, where the North American plate converges with the northeastern edge of the Caribbean plate.

Related topics:EarthquakeEarthCaribbean

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice