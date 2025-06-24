5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Dominican Republic coast, causes minor damage

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck offshore northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday night (June 24).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The earthquake caused minor damage and power outages in neighbouring Puerto Rico, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), with the tremor recording 48 miles north-northeast of Punta Cana, at a depth of 42 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

In a statement, the USGS confirmed: “At least a dozen aftershocks have occurred since then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck offshore northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday night. | Getty Images

Officials in Puerto Rico reported that several neighbourhoods in the northwest town of Utuado were left without electricity following the quake.

The USGS notes that both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic lie within a region of heightened seismic activity, where the North American plate converges with the northeastern edge of the Caribbean plate.