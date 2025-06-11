A huge 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit off the eastern coast of Taiwan.

It has sparked fears of a tsunami in the region. The tremor hit at around 7pm local time (12 noon UK time) on Wednesday at a depth of 30km (18.5miles), China Earthquake Networks Centre reported. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Transport chiefs slowed down trains for safety checks in the country as Hualien County felt the strongest tremors. The earthquake was detected about 71km (44.1 miles) south of Hualien City, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Mobile phone alarms alerted locals to the threat of the quake, which happened just minutes later. Buildings in the capital of Taipei shook for about a minute. Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration gave the magnitude as 6.4, but the US Geological Survey recorded it as at 5.9 magnitude.

Such variations are common given differences in sensitivity and detector locations. No casualties have been reported in the short time since the earthquake hit.

Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean from Chile to New Zealand where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. Its worst modern quake, a magnitude 7.7 tremor, killed 2,415 people in 1999 and damaged buildings.